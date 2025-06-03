Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to likely speak this week

3 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will likely speak this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, days after Trump accused China of violating an agreement to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions.

Leavitt is the third top Trump aide to forecast an imminent call between the two leaders to iron out differences on last month's tariff agreement in Geneva, among larger trade issues.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Trump and Xi would speak "very soon" to iron out trade issues including a dispute over critical minerals and China's restrictions on exports of certain minerals.

Trump said on Friday he was sure that he would speak to Xi. China said in April that the two leaders had not had a conversation recently.