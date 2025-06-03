Azerbaijan and Türkiye may cooperate on Turkmen gas supplies

3 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the successes and potential of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan and said the countries could work together on exports of Turkmen gas through their territory during a visit to Baku.

Speaking at Baku Energy Week, the head of state noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan have achieved many successes together in the energy sector over many years.

"The geopolitical changes of recent years have again underlined the importance of energy cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan," Erdogan said.

According to him, cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan, including the implementation of projects benefits both countries and continues to make an important contribution to the energy security of the region and Europe.

the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline;

the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline;

the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP).

The two countries now have the opportunity for mutually beneficial cooperation on exports of gas from Turkmenistan through Azerbaijan and Turkey, he said.