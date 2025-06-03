РУС ENG

Turkish low-cost airline starts operating flights to Nakhchivan and Ganja

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish airline AJET, which specializes in low-cost flights, will launch flights from Nakhchivan and Ganja to Istanbul from June 3.

It is reported that the flights will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights from Azerbaijani cities will be received by Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

It is noted that the flights will be carried out on a ring route: Sabiha Gökçen - Nakhchivan - Ganja - Sabiha Gökçen. The airline cites optimization and the need to provide more flexible options as the reasons for this decision.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
