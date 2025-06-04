4 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Official Social Media of Kakha Kaladze

The Mayor of the capital of Georgia and the Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party Kakha Kaladze commented on the falling trust in the EU among the citizens of his country. He considers this unsurprising.

The Mayor of Tbilisi and the Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kakha Kaladze, is not surprised by the results of the Eurobarometer survey, according to which trust in the European Union has fallen in Georgia.

"When Saakashvili was set as a European standard for us, radicalism as a civil standard, they tried to drag us into war, they inclined us to destroy the economy, of course, this will cause a reaction, people see what is happening,”

- Kakha Kaladze said.

The Eurobarometer survey showed a drop in trust in the EU in Georgia from 58% to 49% since autumn 2024.