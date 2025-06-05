Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump hold phone talks

5 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. leader Donald Trump has spoken over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

The U.S leader added that "it was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace".

Trump also wrote that he and Putin discussed Iran. According to the U.S. leader, he said to Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this they were in agreement.

"President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion," Trump said.

Trump stressed that Tehran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, but they will need "a definitive answer in a very short period of time".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin and Trump talked over the phone.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Putin told Trump that Ukraine tried to disrupt the talks in Istanbul. The Russian president gave a detailed account of the outcome of the talks, saying they generally were useful.

The aide noted that Trump said the U.S. was not aware of the plans to attack Russian airfields.

Discussion was also given to some other international issues, mostly the "somewhat stalled" negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program.

The U.S. President told Putin that the talks could benefit from Russia's help and said he would appreciate it if Russia could work with Iran on the issue.

The presidents exchanged views on the prospects of rebuilding US-Russian cooperation in various areas, which, they said, has "enormous potential."

The two leaders described their conversation as "positive and very productive" and agreed to continue communication on the Ukrainian issue at the highest level and also through other channels.