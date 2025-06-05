Baku and Ankara jointly develop high technologies - Bayraktar

5 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are developing high technologies to support the full independence of two nations, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish company Baykar Selcuk Bayraktar wrote on his X page.

"One past, one future! With Bayraktar Technologies, the company we established in beloved Azerbaijan, we are developing high technology to support the full independence of our nations," Bayraktar said.

Earlier, it was reported that Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan has been granted resident status at the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. The company will produce UAVs on the territory of the industrial park.

In 2023, Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle producer Baykar and the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry signed a cooperation agreement for joint research, development and production.