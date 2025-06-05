Putin expected to visit Tehran - Iranian ambassador to Russia

5 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Tehran in the near future, Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

The diplomat stressed that relations between the two countries have now reached the level of a strategic partnership.

"High-ranking officials are visiting, and we expect Vladimir Putin to visit Tehran soon," Kazem Jalali said.

In mid-May, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran and Moscow are preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Iran.