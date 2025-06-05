Uzbekistan agrees with Iran on investments in port of Shahid Rajaei

5 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Minister of Transport, Farzaneh Sadegh, and her Uzbek counterpart, Ilkhom Makhkamov, signed an agreement on expanding cooperation in the development of transit infrastructure.

The agreement will enable private investors from Uzbekistan to actively participate in projects in Iran. In particular, Uzbek businesses are expected to take part in the construction of a logistics complex and terminal at the port of Shahid Rajaei.

The document is intended to facilitate the issuance of permits for Uzbekistan to engage actively in the logistics center project.