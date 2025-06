5 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seismic activity was registered in the village of Pirgulu in Azerbaijan, according to the Earthquake Research Bureau.

The tremors had a magnitude of 3.7 and were registered at 16:02 local time (15:02 Moscow time). The hypocenter was located at a depth of 7 km.

At the epicenter, the quake was felt with a force of up to 4 points, while in the surrounding areas it ranged from 3 to 4 points.

No damage or casualties have been reported.