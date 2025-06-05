Mutual investments between Azerbaijan and China exceed $1 billion

5 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei announced the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation between Baku and Beijing. According to Lu Mei, the volume of mutual investments in each other's economies has reached $1.2 billion.

"The volume of Chinese investments in Azerbaijan has exceeded $900 million. The volume of Azerbaijan's investments in China is about $300 million",

Lu Mei said.

Lu Mei also noted that about 300 companies from China are operating in Azerbaijan.

According to the ambassador, the countries have begun to develop new areas of cooperation, including green energy and environmentally focused transport infrastructure.