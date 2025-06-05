Bochorishvili to visit Yerevan

5 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the coming days, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili will visit Armenia. This was announced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on June 5 during the parliamentary discussion on the implementation of the country's state budget for 2024.

He emphasized that the purpose of the Georgian minister's visit is to take part in the Days of Georgian Culture.

"Bochorishvili will be in Armenia as part of the Days of Georgian Culture",

Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that he plans to meet with his Georgian counterpart.

Let us remind you that Armenia and Georgia signed a declaration on strategic partnership at the beginning of last year. The document was signed by the countries' prime ministers.