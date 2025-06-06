6 Jun. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union of planning to "somehow clash" with Russia in the next 10 years. He said that Europe is waging a proxy war against Russia, using Ukraine.

In turn, Orban named Budapest's position, saying that it is completely differerent. The Prime Minister called for a ceasefire, peace, and resolution of territorial and other issues.

He noted that the parties should reach an agreement on economic issues, including a return to Russian markets, the use of Russia's potential, and security.

Viktor Orban added that negotiations are the only way to avoid an arms race, warning that otherwise "all our money will be spent on weapons".