IAEA to take part in World Atomic Week in Moscow

7 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will join the World Atomic Week in Moscow, scheduled for September 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"I was very happy to learn about the [World] Atom Week which will take place later in the year. We will be united there and we’re with Rosatom and the international community to ensure that this increase in the interest for nuclear energy is done in the best possible conditions with the assistance of the IAEA," Grossi said.

According to him, this is a good moment for nuclear energy in the world and Rosatom is playing a very very important role.

The IAEA chief emphasized that the international community supports such events, which help promote interest in the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

The World Atomic Week forum, focused on nuclear and related industries, will be held at Moscow’s VDNKh Exhibition Center from September 26 to 30.