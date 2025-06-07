Georgia gives up idea of issuing modernized passports

7 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian Ministry of Justice has disrupted its own project to renew passports: citizens of the country were supposed to receive new documents this week, but the procedure has been postponed until early August. The reasons for the failure to meet the deadlines have not been announced.

The head of the Georgian Ministry of Justice, Paata Salia, has ordered the postponement of issuing modernized passports to citizens, which was supposed to begin this week. Now the ministry plans to organize the procedure in August.

At the same time, neither the minister nor his press service specified what the Ministry of Justice failed to do to begin issuing updated passports within the planned June deadlines.