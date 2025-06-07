NATO concerned with closure of its information center in Georgia

7 Jun. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

NATO reacts with concern to Tbilisi's announcement about subordinating the NATO and EU information center to the Georgian Foreign Ministry. The alliance recalled the republic's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and the importance of informing Georgian citizens about the actions of NATO and the European Union.

NATO, through Georgian media, has spread a protest against the closure of the NATO and EU information center in Tbilisi, declaring its concern about the actions of the Georgian authorities.

The Georgian government has decided to put the NATO and EU information center under control of the Georgian Foreign Ministry. The North Atlantic Alliance perceived this step as a loss threatening to reduce the level of awareness of Georgian citizens about the actions of NATO and the European Union.