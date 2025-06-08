Beijing and Washington to discuss trade in London

8 Jun. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump announced in a conversation with national media journalists that US-China trade talks will be held in London next Monday, June 9.

"The meeting should go very well",

Donald Trump said.

It is noted that the US will include the Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Trump stated that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed to sell rare earth minerals to the USA. According to him, Washington and Beijing have made great strides in the agreement.