Why does Pashinyan want to oust Catholicos?

9 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that if Garegin II broke the vow of celibacy, he cannot be the Catholicos of All Armenians.

According to the Armenian PM, Garegin II has a child in violation of his vow of celibacy.

"This is a fact. If Garegin II denies it, I will prove it in the appropriate format. According to the Canons of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Karekin II could not have been a bishop, archbishop, or elected as Catholicos. Nersisyan must vacate the Mother See," Pashinyan said.

He stressed that the Church must have a new Catholicos whose integrity is vetted and confirmed prior to election.

Pashinyan urged followers to unite around the goal of electing the next Catholicos.