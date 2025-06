9 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion occurred at a steel plant in Iran on June 9, according to Iranian media reports.

The incident occurred at the Khalidabad plant in the Imamzadeh district near Natanz.

As a result of the explosion, one person was killed. Seven others were injured and taken to medical centers.

It is noted that both the deceased and the injured are natives of Afghanistan.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.