Israel to continue buying oil from Azerbaijan

9 Jun. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will continue purchasing oil from Azerbaijan, a source in the government of Israel reported.

According to the source, Azerbaijan has promised Israel that supplies will not stop, the Haaretz newspaper reports.

"Azerbaijan has promised Israel that it will continue to supply oil, despite the fact that it no longer officially indicates the fact of oil exports to Israel",

the Israeli official said.

In early June, Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee released a report on foreign trade operations for the first quarter of this year. This document did not mention that Israel is among the buyers of Azerbaijani oil, although it is known to be one of its main importers.