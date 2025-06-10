Azerbaijan to start supplying gas to Germany

10 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the German SEFE state energy company have inked a 10-year deal to secure a steady stream of natural gas.

The yearly supply volume will be ramped up little by little to 1.5 billion cubic meters.

The gas is likely to reach Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, which crosses northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Italy.

The possibility of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Germany was discussed in the autumn of 2024 at COP29.