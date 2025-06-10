Tourist flow from China to Azerbaijan increased by 70%

10 Jun. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan has grown significantly, the Chinese Ambassador to Baku, Lu Mei, said during a briefing dedicated to the celebration of the first International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations.

"From January to April of this year, the number of Chinese tourists who visited Azerbaijan increased by 70% compared to the same period last year",

Lu Mei said.

The Ambassador emphasized the growth and strengthening of humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and China, particularly in the fields of tourism, education, culture and media.