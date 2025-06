10 Jun. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Georgia's Foreign Ministry, Khatia Tsilosani has been appointed the new permanent representative of Georgia to the Council of Europe.

In this position, she will replace Tamar Taliashvili, who was promoted to the position of Georgian Ambassador to the USA.

Khatia Tsilosani is 41 years old. In the past, she was the Deputy Minister of environmental protection and agriculture of Georgia, a member of parliament, and worked in international organizations.