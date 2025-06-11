Russia begins talks with U.S. on return of diplomatic property

11 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has given to the United States the roadmap on return of the de-facto confiscated Russian diplomatic property in the U.S., Russia’s new Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said.

"As part of the permanent mechanism of regular consultations on bilateral 'irritants,' where I lead the Russian delegation, a negotiation process has been launched about the return of the six Russian diplomatic property sites, de-facto confiscated in 2016-2018," Alexander Darchiev said.

According to the envoy, the U.S. side has been given a 'roadmap' with realistic timeframes and a demand to provide access to these sites for inspections and assessment of damage."

In 2017, the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its branch in New York were closed due to anti-Russian sanctions. In 2018, Washington announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Seattle, as well as the residence of the Consul General.