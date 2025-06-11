US, China complete preparations for new trade deal

11 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This week, the US and China held two-day trade talks. As the US leader noted following their results, the new trade deal between the two countries is ready and only awaits final approval.

The new trade deal between the US and China is ready. The relevant statement was made on June 11 by US President Donald Trump.

“Our deal with China is complete, all that remains is the final approval with the participation of Chairman Xi Jinping and me,”

– the head of the White House said.

In turn, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce reported that during the latest round of negotiations with the US, it became possible to achieve progress in resolving trade and economic issues.