OTS summit will be held in Baku in early October

11 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the President of Uzbekistan

OTS Deputy Secretary General Omer Kocaman announced the date of the next summit, which will be held in Baku.

The summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held on October 6-7 in Azerbaijan. The relevant information was announced by the Deputy Secretary General of the organization Omer Kocaman.

Two OTS summits are planned for 2025. An informal meeting of the leaders of the Turkic countries was held in May in Hungary, and the official summit will be held in Azerbaijan.

OTS includes five states: Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and Northern Cyprus are observers. The parties cooperate in the framework of transport and logistics, information and energy projects.