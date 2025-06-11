Pashinyan meets with Secretary General of the Council of Europe

11 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe arrived in Armenia on Wednesday. During the visit, he held a meeting with the head of government, Nikol Pashinyan.

On Wednesday, June 11, a meeting was held between the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, a message published on the portal of the head of the Armenian government reads.

"Welcoming the visit of Alain Berset, Prime Minister Pashinyan highly appreciated the cooperation with the Council of Europe, emphasizing its role in the processes of strengthening democracy, human rights and the rule of law. The Prime Minister thanked the Council of Europe for its continuous support of democratic reforms in Armenia,”

– the press service of the Armenian Prime Minister reported.