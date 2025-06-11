11 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The European Union will introduce another, this time 18th package of sanctions against Russia next week. Brussels is accelerating work on new anti-Russian restrictions.

The EU may adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia next week, such dates were announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The politician noted that EU members intend to increase the pace of preparation of new anti-Russian restrictions. He also expressed gratitude to the European Commission for its proposals on the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“And if everything goes according to plan, it will be adopted next week,”

– Friedrich Merz said.

The Chancellor specified that the United States is also working on the possible adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions.