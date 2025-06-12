Washington reviewing viability of AUKUS alliance

12 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is examining the practicability of retaining the AUKUS military alliance which, in addition to the U.S., includes Australia and the UK, a U.S. defense official said.

"The Department [of Defense] is reviewing AUKUS as part of ensuring that this initiative of the previous administration is aligned with the president’s America First agenda," the official said.

AUKUS is a strategic defense alliance between the governments of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, established in September 2021 with the goal of advancing joint defense initiatives.

During the Biden administration, the White House did not rule out the bloc’s future expansion to include US allies in Europe and Asia.