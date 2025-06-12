Russia celebrates main national holiday

12 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia Day is a national holiday in the Russian Federation celebrated annually on June 12. In accordance with the Russian Labor Code, it is an official public holiday.

On June 12, 1990, the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the RSFSR was adopted.

The document declared the primacy of the Constitution and the laws of the Russian republic over the Soviet Union’s legislation, establishing equal rights for all citizens, political parties and non-governmental organizations, the principle of separation of powers into three branches, namely the legislative, executive and judicial, and the necessity to substantially expand the rights of the regions.

On June 11, 1992, the Supreme Soviet of Russia published a decree designating June 12 as a public holiday. In 1992, the corresponding amendments were introduced into the Russian Labor Code.

The holiday was officially renamed as Russia Day only in 2002, when the new Labor Code came into force with all the official public holidays set out.