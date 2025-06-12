Trump to hold talks at G7 summit

12 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that US President Donald Trump has many personal meetings planned with world leaders at the G7 summit.

"I can confirm that there will be quite a few personal bilateral meetings between the President and other foreign leaders",

Karoline Leavitt reported.

When asked about possible talks with Vladimir Zelensky and the leaders of Brazil and Mexico, Leavitt said that the full meeting schedule is being finalized. According to her, it will be announced later.

It should be added that the G7 summit will be held from June 15 to 17 in Alberta, Canada.