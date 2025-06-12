Aghdam Industrial Park sends special footwear to Kazakhstan for first time

12 Jun. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has commence its first exports of special protective and polyurethane boots to Kazakhstan from Aghdam Industrial Park, Elchin Kazimov, press secretary of Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency said.

"In Aghdam Industrial Park, 28 business entities with an investment portfolio exceeding 260 million manats have currently received resident status, while 4 business entities have received non-resident status",

Elchin Kazimov said.

He confirmed that more than 70% of the park's territory has already been transferred to businessmen for use.

Aghdam Industrial Park has become the second industrial zone in terms of the number of residents, trailing only Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, and is now recognized as the largest industrial center of Karabakh, Kazimov added.