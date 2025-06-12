Kabardino-Balkaria and Crimea to cooperate in tourism

12 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tourism ministries of Kabardino-Balkaria (KBR) and Crimea have signed a cooperation agreement in the tourism sector in various areas, the administration of the head of the Kabardino-Balkaria said following the forum "Travel!" in Moscow.

"The parties agreed to exchange experience in the health resort and tourism sectors, develop traditional routes and creating new ones, and improve the quality of excursion services",

the administration of the head of Kabardino-Balkaria stated.

In addition to this, both regions plan to engage in joint training of personnel for the tourism and hotel industries.

It is noted that the forum featured an exhibition stand dedicated to the Kabardino-Balkaria, where visitors could learn about the republic's tourism potential, take part in entertaining master classes and try national cuisine.