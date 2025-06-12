US increases sanctions pressure on Iran ahead of talks

12 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington has increased sanctions pressure on Tehran, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signing two new orders on anti-Iranian sanctions.

"This morning, I signed two more orders concerning Iranian sanctions. We are putting maximum pressure (on Iran). We are trying to track down their so-called shadow fleet",

Scott Bessent said.

Last week, the USA imposed sanctions against 10 individuals and 27 companies for laundering money in favor of Iran.

The new sanctions coincide with ongoing nuclear negotiations between the two countries. The sixth round of US-Iran talks, mediated by Oman, is scheduled for June 15.