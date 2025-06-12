Most EU countries oppose abolition of visa-free travel with Georgia

12 Jun. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The suspension of the visa-free regime with the EU remains one of possible responses to the actions of the Georgian authorities, but this decision lacks majority support among the EU member states, EU Ambassador to Tbilisi Paweł Herczyński told journalists.

"These discussions have been ongoing for several months. At this stage, I would say that the majority of member states are against it for a very simple reason: we do not want ordinary people pay for the authorities' decisions",

Paweł Herczyński said.

The ambassador confirmed that Georgian citizens currently face no restrictions, when using the EU's visa-free regime.

Let us remind you that the EU has already suspended the visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports, with Slovakia and Hungary opposing this measure.