Israel attacks Iran

13 Jun. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on Iran on the night of June 12-13, informed sources reported.

According to Axios, Israel attacked targets located on the territory of Iran. However, the details about these targets have not been disclosed.

The Israeli Defense Ministry later confirmed the strikes, describing them ast a "preemptive strike" against Iran.

He also warned the residents of Israel that the country would be attacked by missiles and UAVs soon.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future",

Israel Katz reported

The Wall Street Journal previously reported Israel's readiness to strike Iran on June 15 unless the IRI halts its nuclear weapons development and withdraws from the nuclear deal with the USA.

Let us remind you that the sixth round of Iranian-American talks on the nuclear issue is scheduled to take place next Sunday.