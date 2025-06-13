Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

13 Jun. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In an official statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ankara strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Iran and called for urgent measures to prevent bloodshed in the Middle East.

Türkiye characterized the Israeli strikes as both a violation of international law and a deliberate provocation, accusing Israel of pursuing regional destabilization.

The ministry asserted that timing the strikes ahead of intensified U.S.-Iran nuclear talks demonstrates the Netanyahu administration's rejection of diplomatic solutions.

Ankara said that Tel Aviv must immediately stop its actions against Tehran, which could lead to new conflicts, and called on the world community to take action.

It should be added that, Saudi Arabia and China have also condemned the Israeli airstrikes.