Israeli strike on Tehran kills nearly 80

13 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Fars

The first unofficial data on the consequences of the Israeli attack on Tehran that took place this night has been published. The Iranian Fars news agency reports at least 78 dead in missile attacks on residential areas of Tehran.

The Iranian Fars news agency reported the first and unofficial data on the consequences of Israeli missile strikes on residential areas of Tehran.

"The unofficial death toll from today's Israeli terrorist attack on Tehran has reached 78 people, another 329 were injured,”

- Fars reported.

Today, in the afternoon, Israel once again attacked Iranian nuclear and military facilities. According to the reports, an air force base was destroyed in the result of the air strikes. The Israeli army destroyed the base in Tabriz and an IRGC missile factory located in Shiraz, Israeli media reports.