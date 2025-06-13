Iranian government holds emergency meeting amid Israeli strikes

13 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian government held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in the country and the provision of its population with essential goods and medicines.

The Iranian government held an emergency meeting in connection with the Israeli strikes, the press service of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reports.

"During the meeting, the situation in the country was discussed, the readiness of all executive authorities to provide basic needs (of the population), including fuel, medicines and other essential items was announced, the necessary planning was carried out,”

- the press service of the Iranian president informed.