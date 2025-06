Iran has no intention of stopping its response to Israeli attacks

14 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A third wave of ballistic and hypersonic missiles has been launched toward Israel last evening, according to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Friday it launched a military operation against "tens of" targets, military centers, and aerial bases in Israel.

Iran claims it shot down two Israeli F-35 jets in retaliation, Fars reported.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected calls on Tehran to show restraint following Israel's large-scale deadly attack on the Islamic republic.

Araghchi "rejected calls for Iran to show restraint in the face of Israeli aggression", according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement.