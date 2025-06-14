Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to strengthen tourism cooperation

14 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has partnered with Uzbekistan to roll out a new tourism project designed to attract visitors from Eastern and Central Europe by promoting travel routes that pass through Baku, advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Kenan Guluzade said a press conference marking the start of the summer travel season at Shahdag Tourism Center.

According to him, they will launch the joint marketing campaign for tourists, inviting them to make a pit stop in Uzbekistan through Baku and then retrace their steps along the same corridor.

He said that depending on the success of the project, other Central Asian countries may join it, Trend reported.

A total of 170,785 tourists visited Shahdag Tourism Center in January-June, Chairman of Shahdag Tourism Center Rustam Najafov said.

This figure grew by 35% compared to the same period last year, 90,890 people stayed overnight in hotels operating in the tourism center, he noted.

Currently, 15 cable cars operate in the Shahdag Tourism Center, their number is expected to be increased to 17, the chairman said, adding that ski slopes have been laid.