Rosatom to lead consortium to build NPP in Kazakhstan

14 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has been tapped to lead an international consortium to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, the republic's atomic energy agency said.

Other proposals came from the China National Nuclear Corporation, as well as French and South Korean companies.

The Kazakh atomic energy agency said it had reviewed various proposals for reactor technologies and assessed them based on nuclear power plant safety, personnel training and other criteria.

The agency "determined that the most optimal and advantageous proposals for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan were those received from the Russian company Rosatom," it said.

The designated location for the NPP is the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region. An intergovernmental agreement is expected to be signed in November 2025.

The nuclear power plant would cost more than $10 billion. The Kazakh Ministry of Energy currently estimates that the plant could be built within 8 years.