General Majid Mousavi appointed head of IRGC Aerospace Force

14 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Commander of all Iranian armed forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, appointed Brigadier General Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi as the new commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree on Saturday to appoint IRGC Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi to command the Aerospace Force of IRGC after IRGC Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was killed in the Israeli strike on Friday.

Israel's attacks on Iran killed several top Iranian generals and scientists, including the armed forces chief of staff, Major-General Mohammed Bagheri and IRGC Commander Hossein Salami.