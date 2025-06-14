Lavrov: Russia wants to help de-escalate Iranian-Israeli conflict

14 Jun. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. During the conversation, Lavrov noted Russia's intention to help end hostilities between Iran and Israel.

This evening, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held telephone conversations on the Iranian-Israeli military conflict and ways to normalize the situation in the Middle East.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov stated Russia's desire to help conclude a new nuclear deal between Iran and the US and resolve the conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

The Russian minister expressed condolences on the deaths of both Iran's top military leadership, nuclear physicists and ordinary civilians during IDF missile strikes and airstrikes.