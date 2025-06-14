Iran considers closing nuclear facilities for IAEA

14 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian MPs have proposed banning IAEA inspectors from entering nuclear facilities as one of the options for responding to Israel’s strikes on them.

The head of the Iranian Majlis’s Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, has spoken out in favor of stopping IAEA inspectors from entering Iranian nuclear facilities, Iranian media reports.

According to him, the only exception should be made for inspections within the framework of Tehran’s obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

“IAEA monitoring of nuclear facilities that goes beyond safeguards on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons will be suspended,”

– Ebrahim Azizi said.