Putin сalls Trump amid Iran-Israel conflict

14 Jun. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held talks on the occasion of Trump's birthday, devoting the conversation to the prospects of the Iran-Israel conflict. Both leaders noted the possibility of continuing the Iran-US dialogue on a new nuclear deal.

As the Russian president's aide Yuri Ushakov reported, new telephone talks took place this evening between Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The reason for the call was Trump's birthday: today the American leader celebrates his 79th birthday. Vladimir Putin congratulated the US president on this event.

The conversation then turned to the main topic on the international agenda: the military conflict between Iran and Israel. Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump that Russia condemns the IDF attack on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Yuri Ushakov noted that Putin and Trump differed in their assessments of the Israeli military operation Rising Lion, but agreed that peaceful Iran-US negotiations on a new nuclear deal are entirely possible.