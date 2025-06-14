Peace with Iran is impossible if Tehran creates nuclear weapons, Trump says

14 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House website

US President Donald Trump considers peace with Iran as impossible if the Islamic Republic creates nuclear weapons. At the same time, he assumes that the IRI is still determined to reach a deal.

US President Donald Trump named the condition under which the opportunity to achieve peace with Iran will be lost.

According to the US leader, it is a development of nuclear weapons by the Islamic Republic.

"For those who say they want peace, you can’t talk about peace if Iran has nuclear weapons,”

– Trump said.