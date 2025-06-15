Ilham Aliyev: Eurasian region should become a continent of dialogue and cooperation

15 Jun. 16:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In his address to the participants of the international conference "The New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges" in Shusha, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Alyiev empaphasized that not only the South Caucasus, but also the entire Eurasian region should become a space of dialogue and cooperation.

The President noted that Azerbaijan's consistent commitment to a just world order through its practical activities, noting that the country's projects with friendly and partner states play an important role in regional and global security, while fostering East-West and North-South cooperation.

"During its four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan remained committed to the Bandung Principles and consistently defended justice, international law, and the legitimate interests of member countries,",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The address also noted that establishing of a new geopolitical order in the name of a just world requires countries' consistent and purposeful work, which is based on the principle of political responsibility. Individual states can make an important contribution to this process by implementing effective cooperation based on mutual respect and trust, norms and principles of international law.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's designation of 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty", reaffirming the nation's commitment to independent policymaking and active participation in shaping a new world order focused on peace peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

The President of Azerbaijan noted the current extremely complex geopolitical landscape, emphasizing the emergence of new centers of power in the system of international relations, various political, military, economic, cultural, humanitarian and environmental challenges, as well as a transition to a new world order against the backdrop of numerous threats to national, regional and global security. The head of state explained that in these conditions, the protection of state interests, independence and sovereignty, as well as the unification of efforts for peace, stability, cooperation and multilateral development, are becoming especially important.

In addition to this, Ilham Aliyev recalled that Azerbaijan faced double standards biased and unfair treatment during Armenia's 30-year occupation of Karabakh despite four UN Security Council resolutions on the complete, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces. Then, as a result of the 44-day war and a one-day anti-terrorist operation, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty on its own. The President explained that this is how the victorious and powerful Azerbaijani state was formed, the creation of which was dreamed of by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the great man who saved Azerbaijan from a deep socio-economic and political crisis.