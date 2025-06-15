Source: Lavrov and Fidan discuss Iran-Israel conflict

15 Jun. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the events in the Middle East in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats discussed the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as its potential global and regional consequences, TASS writes.

"Fidan expressed deep concern over the developments, emphasizing that diplomacy remains the only way to end the conflict and resolve the dispute over Iran's activities in the nuclear sphere",

the source said.