16 Jun. 8:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. virtual embassy in Iran has called on American citizens to leave the country immediately. The notice was posted on the diplomatic mission's website.

"U.S. citizens are strongly advised not to visit Iran. Those already in the country should leave immediately. If they are unable to leave, they should be prepared to stay in hiding for a long time," the notice reads.

U.S. citizens are encouraged to consider leaving Iran through the border with Azerbaijan, Armenia or Türkiye.

Americans are able to cross the Astara checkpoint on June 15 with special permission. Before traveling to the border, it is necessary to obtain the appropriate permission from the Azerbaijani authorities. Its registration should be organized by the U.S. Embassy in Baku.

The U.S. does not maintain diplomatic and consular relations with Iran since 1980, Switzerland protects Washington's interests.