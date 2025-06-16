Russia and U.S. agree Middle East conflict must be resolved through diplomacy - envoy

16 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow and Washington understand that the conflict between Iran and Israel must be resolved through diplomatic means, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said.

"Top-level officials in both Russia and the United States share the view that we need to get back to a political and diplomatic solution," Anatoly Viktorov said.

He noted that the intervention of external players "in the current situation will certainly not help to defuse it."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.